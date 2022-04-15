Health HCM City to vaccinate children aged 5-12 against COVID-19 from April 16 Ho Chi Minh City will begin vaccinations against COVID-19 for 6th graders in all 23 districts and Thu Duc city and 5th graders in four primary schools on April 16.

Health COVID-19: Over 23,000 new cases recorded on April 14 A total 223,012 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 13 to 4pm April 14, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Ministry issues two scenarios for COVID-19 pandemic The Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued two scenarios for the COVID-19 pandemic based on the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s studies and scientific grounds.