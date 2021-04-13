Society Binh Phuoc quarantines five foreigners entering Vietnam illegally The Steering Board for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of Hon Quang district in the southern border province of Binh Phuoc put five foreigners and two Vietnamese taxi drivers into quarantine on April 13.

Society Switzerland helps Vietnam with institutional strengthening for sustainable urban development The Swiss Government, through the Swiss Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), will provide 4.25 million CHF (4.59 million USD) in non-refundable aid to the “Institutional strengthening and capacity building for sustainable urban development in Vietnam” project. ​

Society PM extends greetings to Khmer people on Chol Chnam Thmay Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has sent a letter of greetings to Khmer people in Vietnam on the occasion of Chol Chnam Thmay, their traditional New Year festival.