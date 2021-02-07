HCM City to open book street festival to mark Tet holiday
Thousands of books are set to go on show at the annual book street festival which will take place in downtown Ho Chi Minh City from February 9 to February 15 in celebration of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
The book festival will be running with the theme of "Tri Thuc Ket Noi Tuong Lai " (Knowledge connects future), and will take place along Mac Thi Buoi, Nguyen Hue, and Ngo Duc Ke streets, the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reported.
On Nguyen Hue street, the highlight of the event is set to be books detailing the life of President Ho Chi Minh, along with photo exhibitions showing the development of Ho Chi Minh City.
Book stalls for children are to be arranged along Ngo Duc Ke street, whilst painting contests and a book reading competition are expected to excite many children in attendance.
Books on entrepreneurs, start-ups, and the fourth Industrial Revolution will be showcased throughout Mac Thi Buoi street.
Participants have therefore been urged to follow the Health Ministry’s novel coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention and control measures during the book festival./.