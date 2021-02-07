Culture - Sports Spring colours featured at National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism A series of annual cultural activities to welcome spring by various ethnic minority groups will be held throughout February at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism.

Culture - Sports Screening of film for Tet canceled due to COVID-19 Gai Gia Lam Chieu V – Nhung Cuoc Doi Vuong Gia (Camellia Sisters - Living Like Royalty), a film about love and women, will be postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the producer MAR6 Pictures has announced in HCM City.

Culture - Sports Special spring concert held for overseas Vietnamese people The Xuan Que Huong “Homeland's Spring 2021", an annual special programme exclusively held for overseas Vietnamese people, was held in a virtual format and broadcast live on the national television (VTV1 and VTV4 channels) on February 4.

Culture - Sports Homeland Spring programme 2021 Homeland Spring, an annual programme held for overseas Vietnam to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet), took place in Hanoi on February 4. This year's event featured only one show without audience due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.