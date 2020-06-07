Business Loan dues extended to fight economic downturn Financial firms extended loan dues for more than 223,000 borrowers whose outstanding loans stood at 151 trillion VND (6.49 billion USD) by May 25, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.

Business Vietnam’s agriculture to be world’s top 15 most developed Vietnam will strive to be among the world’s top 15 most developed countries in agriculture by 2030 with agricultural processing to rank in the world’s top 10.

Business Enjoying incentives, prices of domestically-produced cars to decline The Government’s decision to offer a zero-import tax rate on automobile components opens significant opportunities for the local industry to lower prices, enhance competitiveness and promote consumption.