HCM City to pilot electric bus services within this quarter
The first electric-bus route in Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to open within the first quarter of this year, the municipal Department of Transport has said.
It is one of the five electric-bus routes to be piloted in the southern economic hub for a duration of two years, with the plan recently approved by the municipal People’s Committee.
Proposed by Vinbus Ecology Transport Services Ltd Co, a subsidiary of Vingroup, the five routes would link Vinhomes Grand Park, a residential area in Thu Duc city, with E-mart Mall, Tan Son Nhat International Airport, Saigon Bus Station in District 1, the new Mien Dong (southeastern region) Bus Station, and the precinct of Vietnam National University – HCM City in Thu Duc.
About 77 electric buses would be used, with each having a capacity of 65-70 passengers
The suggested ticket price is 3,000 VND (0.13 USD) per trip for students and 5,000-7,000 VND for others.
For now, bus stations already exist at five destinations and if approved, the investor only needs to establish a station at Vinhomes Grand Park, according to the department.
The People’s Committee has assigned the department to coordinate with relevant departments and agencies in the implementation.
The routes are to serve the travelling demand of the public, especially in new residential areas, high-tech parks, administrative areas in Thu Duc city and those that have yet to access public transport services.
The department said the services will receive subsidy of 44.1 percent of the operation cost during the trial phase, and the rate will be adjusted after the municipal People's Committee issues technical norms and unit cost for electric bus./.