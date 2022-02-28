HCM City to pilot electric bus services within this quarter
The first electric-bus route in Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to open within the first quarter of this year, according to the municipal Department of Transport.
It is one of the five electric-bus routes to be piloted in the southern economic hub for a duration of two years, with the plan recently approved by the municipal People’s Committee. (Photo: VNA)
About 77 electric buses would be used, with each having a capacity of 65-70 passengers. (Photo: VNA)
The suggested ticket price is 3,000 VND (0.13 USD) per trip for students and 5,000-7,000 VND for others. (Photo: VNA)
The routes are to serve the travelling demand of the public, especially in new residential areas, high-tech parks, administrative areas in Thu Duc city and those that have yet to access public transport services. (Photo: VNA)