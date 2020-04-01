Society Nearly 29 million USD raised for COVID-19 fight The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee announced on April 1 that over 683 billion VND (28.9 million USD) has been raised from organisations and individuals since the fundraising campaign for the COVID-19 fight was launched on March 17.

Society Japan to adjust schedule to receive Vietnamese practitioners due to COVID-19 Authorities of Japan’s Chiba city will discuss the adjustment of the training schedule for Vietnamese practitioners who are expected to work at nursing homes in the city, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Society Russian radio praises Vietnam’s COVID-19 prompt response Russian radio Sputnik has lauded the Vietnamese Government’s prompt response to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, especially its decision to declare a nationwide epidemic and social-distancing order.

Society Foreigners not penalised for overstaying during national social distancing The Department of Immigration is shutting offices for the foreseeable future, but foreigners needing visa renewals should not be overly concerned.