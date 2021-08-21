High volume of traffic on Nguyen Van Cu street in District 5, Ho Chi Minh City on August 20 morning. — (Photo: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s current pandemic hotspot, will intensify COVID-19 prevention and control measures beginning on August 23.



The move aims at realising the goal that the pandemic be put under control before September 15.



Under a document that was issued by the municipal Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Prime Mininister’s Directive 16 must be strictly implemented in the city. Accordingly, residents are urged to “stay where they are.”



The city will seriously implement “thorough isolation between people, families, wards, and communes”.



Special working groups will be set up at wards or places identified as high-risk and extremely high-risk zones. The groups will inspect and call on people to observe social distancing measures and maintain green zones.



The movement of residents will continue to be controlled. Employees of state agencies are encouraged to work at home.

Regarding social security, it is necessary to provide timely support for people in need of relief.

The city will also redouble efforts to care for COVID-19 patients, particularly those in critical conditions, and minimise fatalities. It will continue conducting mass testing at red-coded or “very high-risk” areas and accelerate the COVID-19 vaccination rollout.



The city’s Department of Industry and Trade was asked to coordinate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s special working group to ensure adequate supplies of necessities to people during the time of heightening COVID-19 rules./.