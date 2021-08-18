HCM City to vaccinate foreigners against COVID-19
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc has agreed to conduct vaccination against COVID-19 for foreigners living, studying and working in the city, within its capacity and resources, according to a document the People’s Committee Office sent to the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Health on August 17.
Accordingly, Duc agreed with the proposal of the Department of Foreign Affairs to vaccinate foreigners in the city and assigned the Department of Health to allocate vaccine doses and organise the vaccination as soon as possible.
According to statistics from foreign embassies and consulates general, there are currently more than 200,000 foreigners living and working in the city. Recently, many foreign representative offices have sent diplomatic notes or through official meetings expressed their wish to receive the city’s support to inoculate their citizens in the earliest time.
The municipal Department of Foreign Affairs assessed that the implementation of vaccination for foreigners in HCM City is of great significance, showing the attention of the city in particular and Vietnam in general to the foreign expat community in the city, thus making them feel secured and increase their contributions to the city's development.
Over the past time, many diplomatic officials and staff and foreign citizens living and working in HCM City have been vaccinated against COVID-19 during community vaccination stages.
In another move, Deputy Director of the Department of Tourism of central Da Nang city Nguyen Xuan Binh said that the department has sent a dispatch requesting directors and owners of tourist accommodation establishments and service facilities that meet standards to serve tourists, and directors of travel agencies and tourist attractions to review and make lists of employees to register for vaccination against COVID-19./.