Health Vietnam records additional 9,605 COVID-19 cases The Ministry of Health reported an additional 9,605 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours to 6pm on August 17, including 10 imported and 9,595 domestic cases.

Health Quang Ninh speeding up vaccination campaign The northern province of Quang Ninh is working hard to inoculate 90 percent of its population against COVID-19 by the end of this year. As of August 16, seven vaccination phases had been carried out, with more than 262,000 doses administered.

Health Military medics deployed to help localities in COVID-19 fight The General Department of Logistics's Military Medical Department has devised a plan to ensure military medics to maintain the safety of Hanoi and northern provinces amid complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to sending staff to support southern localities.