Sightseeing double-decker bus tours in HCM City (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City-based travel companies have offered a multitude of tours at discounts as they are holding out for robust business during the Liberation Day (April 30) and Day holidays and summer peak.



Communications Director of Viet Media Travel JSC Pham Anh Vu said there is an increase in the number of bookings of tours from the city to such renowned destinations as Vung Tau, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Ninh Thuan, and Can Tho, or from Hanoi to Moc Chau, Sa Pa, and Thanh Hoa.



An additional discount of up to 40% will be offered to customer groups, he said, adding tours to coastal localities such as Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, and Vung Tau will be sold at tempting discounts for the upcoming holidays.



The company also prioritises in-city tours on the occasion, including those for sunset watching on the Sai Gon river, community-based activities in Can Gio district, and on double deckers.



Meanwhile, Saigontourist is ramping up activities to popularise Vietnam’s tourist destinations in foreign markets. Most recently, it attended the SEATRADE Cruise Global in Miami, the US.



With its offerings, the company has provided its international tourists with various experience in stopovers such as Ba Ria – Vung Tau, HCM City, Nha Trang, Hue, Da Nang, and Ha Long.



To support local firms, the municipal Department of Tourism has announced the second HCM City River Festival which will take place from May 31 to June 9 with a view to promote the development of local standout tourism offerings.



Director of the department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said the event, themed “The Legendary Voyage”, is amed at building the river into a cultural symbol of the southern metropolis, and promoting waterway tourism.



It will be organised at the Sai Gon-Khanh Hoi port, Bach Dang Wharf Park, Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe Canal, and various tourist sites across the city, she added./.

