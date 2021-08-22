HCM City upgrades information retrieval system on COVID-19 patients
The national technology centre for COVID-19 prevention and control, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Departments of Health, and Information and Communications, has upgraded the information retrieval system on COVID-19 patients serving demand from their families.
The system is connected to the management systems of hospitals and sends text messages to the patients’ families when their condition changes.
Previously, the municipal Health Department set up a system to search for information on COVID-19 patients at https://tracuuf0.medinet.org.vn.
After providing the necessary information about a patient on the site, his or her relative will receive an SMS updating the patient's condition changes or relocation to other places via a phone number registered when the patient is admitted to the hospital.
HCM City, Vietnam’s largest COVID-19 hotspot, has so far recorded over 170,000 infections./.