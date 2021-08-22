Health COVID-19: Daily infections surpass 11,000 The Ministry of Health reported 11,321 new COVID-19 infections, including 22 imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 18pm on August 21, a record high figure since the start of the outbreak in Vietnam.

Health Ho Chi Minh City receives 10 mobile COVID-19 testing vehicles Representatives of Saigon Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SCB) and Van Thinh Phat Group on August 20 presented 10 mobile COVID-19 testing vehicles to the health sector of Ho Chi Minh City.

Health Vietnam gradually masters COVID-19 vaccine technology The vaccine market in Vietnam - a tropical country with a hot and humid climate - is forecast to be large and has a high growth rate in the coming years, health experts said.

Health Ministry of Health issues new criteria for pandemic control The Ministry of Health has issued new criteria in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic in HCM City and other cities and provinces that are implementing social distancing rules according to Directive 16 of the Prime Minister, including Hanoi.