Health Over 5 million people get COVID shots in HCM City More than 5 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ho Chi Minh City so far, according to the national vaccination portal.

Health Vietnam reports 10,639 domestic COVID-19 cases on August 19 Vietnam recorded 10,654 COVID-19 infections, including 10,639 domestic and 15 imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 7pm on August 19, the Ministry of Health announced.

Health HCM City supporting foreigners amid COVID-19 The Covid-19 pandemic has had an impact on many people, including foreign workers stuck in Vietnam. With a humanitarian and hospitable tradition and a spirit of “leaving no one behind” among Vietnamese people, many localities around the country have provided support to and shared the difficulties with foreigners.