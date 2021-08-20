HCM City: Vaccinations for people aged 12-18 may be available from September
Ho Chi Minh City plans to begin vaccinating people aged 12-18 from September if there is a suitable vaccine source, according to city authorities.
Nguyen Thanh Phong, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, said the city targets vaccinating more than 3 million doses to ensure at least 70 percent of people aged 18 and above get one dose and one million get two doses by August 31.
Nguyen Thanh Phong, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said the city targets vaccinating more than 3 million doses to ensure at least 70 percent of people aged 18 and above get one dose and one million get two doses by August 31.
From September 1-15, the city will administer vaccine for the remaining people, and may inoculate children from 12-18 years old if it can acquire vaccines permitted for use for this age group.
As of August 18, more than 5.06 million people in HCM City had been vaccinated. The Health Ministry has so far allocated 4.4 million doses to the city and donors 2 million doses of Vero Cell.
The city will publicise all information related to vaccinations to ensure transparency.
The city administration has asked the Vaccination Working Group to negotiate and secure more vaccines and the Coordination Centre for COVID-19 Vaccinations to work with agencies to advise the city on the vaccination scheme.
HCM City, Vietnam’s current largest COVID-19 hotspot, has so far recorded over 164,000 infections./.
