From September 1-15, the city will administer vaccine for the remaining people, and may inoculate children from 12-18 years old if it can acquire vaccines permitted for use for this age group.As of August 18, more than 5.06 million people in HCM City had been vaccinated. The Health Ministry has so far allocated 4.4 million doses to the city and donors 2 million doses of Vero Cell.The city will publicise all information related to vaccinations to ensure transparency.The city administration has asked the Vaccination Working Group to negotiate and secure more vaccines and the Coordination Centre for COVID-19 Vaccinations to work with agencies to advise the city on the vaccination scheme.HCM City, Vietnam’s current largest COVID-19 hotspot, has so far recorded over 164,000 infections./.