– The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on July 5 held annual conference with foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) operating in the city.Attending the event were representatives from Consulates General of the Republic of Korea, the UK, Canada and Australia, and around 100 delegates representing foreign enterprises and NGOs in the city.Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) Nguyen Thi Hong Diem spoke highly of support and coordination by foreign enterprises, diplomatic missions, and NGOs to help the city carry out social and charitable programmes, contributing to improving the living conditions of disadvantaged people.Municipal leaders committed to creating all favourable conditions for NGOs’ projects and programmes, Diem stated.According to Diem, there are 166 NGOs allowed to operate in the city. Last year, the municipal People’s Committee approved foreign non-governmental aid of 72 million USD, of which 47.2 million USD was disbursed in the year. In the first six months of this year, aid approved was valued at 29.28 million USD.Participants shared experience and discussed measures to increase the efficiency of cooperation with NGOs.On this occasion, the provincial People’s Committee granted certificates of merit to 11 organisations and HUFO presented certificates of merit to 32 organisations for their contributions to humanitarian activities in the city in the 2016-2018 period.-VNA