Travel Lam Dong intensifies tourism cooperation with Singapore A promotion conference and a signing ceremony of cooperation documents on tourism development between the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong and Singaporean partners was held in Singapore on October 17.

Business Quang Ninh targets more Muslim visitors to fuel tourism Aside from resuming tourism promotion in traditional markets, the northern province of Quang Ninh is also exploring new markets, including Muslim ones, to boost the recovery of international visitors.

Business Hanoi-Da Nang high-quality train service to be launched on October 20 The Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (Haraco) said the railway sector wiill officially put two high-quality trains into operation on the Hanoi – Da Nang route from October 20.

Travel Lost in a cloud hunting paradise in Ka Lang At an altitude of more than 1,300 metres above sea level, Ka Lang is a border commune in Muong Te district in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau boasting majestic natural landscapes and is an ideal “cloud hunting” spot for tourists.