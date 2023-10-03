Business HCM City’s industrial production regains attractiveness to investors Ho Chi Minh City’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in the first nine months of this year increased by 3.2% year-on-year, regaining its attractiveness to foreign investors, suppliers and clients.

Business Binh Duong’s key exports lack orders The southern province of Binh Duong's export turnover went down by 13% year-on-year to 23 billion USD in the first nine months of this year as its key exports faced difficulties due to lack of orders.

Business Industrial parks in Tien Giang province lure 109 projects The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang attracted two new projects to its industrial parks in the first nine months of this year, with total registered capital of 12 million USD and 220 billion VND (over 9 million USD).

Business Petrovietnam works hard to maintain oil output The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) is comprehensively implementing a series of solutions to maintain its output of oil and gas in the face of various challenges.