HCM City workshop talks amended Land Law
Scientists, experts, lecturers and researchers gave opinions on the Land Law (amended) at a workshop jointly held by the National Assembly’s Economic Committee and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in Ho Chi Minh City on July 31.
Nguyen Tao, deputy head of Lam Dong province’s delegation of NA deputies suggested an exclusive chapter in the law for ethnic minority groups in order to institutionalise the Party’s and the State’s ethnic policies in this field.
In reality, deficiencies in policies and laws, and lax land management have led to numerous land-related conflicts, especially in ethnic minority-inhabited areas, thus forming political and social “hotspots,” he explained.
Tao also proposed supplementing provisions on the reclamation of land from underperforming state-owned agricultural and forestry farms, and allocating it to households and ethnic minority communities who have the need and capability for production.
Sharing Tao’s views, economist Tran Du Lich said the draft law has given more room to land issues of ethnic minority groups, and suggested more attention to their livelihoods.
In his remarks, NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai stressed the need for the compilation board to put under consideration rights of ethnic minorities, and supplement regulations on their livelihoods.
Regarding financial regulations in the law, the official said they should ensure the harmony of interests between the State, people and businesses, and spur the development of the real estate market, as well as business and production activities.
Participants also talked about land use rights, land reclamation, land pricing, compensation and resettlement, among other matters./.