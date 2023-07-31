Politics Vietnam wants to learn UK's experience in renewable energy development Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha received UK Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Graham Stuart in Hanoi on July 31.

Videos Last victim’s body in Lam Dong landslide discovered The last body of the four victims killed in the July 30 landslide on Bao Loc Pass, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, was found at noon on July 31, local authorities reported.

Videos Japanese scholar praises Vietnam's bamboo diplomacy A Japanese scholar has that said Vietnam’s “bamboo diplomacy” showcases flexibility in the country’s foreign relations and is well-suited to its strategic environment and historical context.

Politics Top legislator to attend AIPA-44, visit Indonesia, Iran Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue will attend the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) and make official visits to Indonesia and Iran from August 4 to 10.