Health Forty COVID-19 cases logged on February 15 In the past 12 hours to 6pm on February 15, 40 cases of COVID-19 were recorded, raising the national count to 2,269, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Hanoi collects COVID-19 testing samples related to Japanese patient Competent agencies in Hanoi are working urgently and drastically to screen F1 and F2 cases of a COVID-19-infected Japanese man who was found dead from unknown causes at a local hotel on February 13.

Health Hai Duong province imposes social distancing from mid-night Social distancing will be applied across the northern province of Hai Duong as from 0:00 on February 16 or the fifth day of the Lunar New Year.

Health Hai Duong urged to implement COVID-19 combat measures on wider scale Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has ordered the northern province of Hai Duong – Vietnam’s recent hotspot of COVID-19 outbreaks – considering implementing the Prime Minister’s Decree 16/CT-TTg on a wider scale to avoid getting behind developments of the pandemic.