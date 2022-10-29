Travel Da Nang welcomes first foreign passengers from Taipei after pandemic The first flight of Starlux Airlines carrying 171 passengers from Taipei (China) landed at Da Nang International Airport on October 28 morning, resuming the route after over two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Resumption of Vietnam - China flights on negotiation table According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, the international passenger market has only recovered by about 50% compared to pre-pandemic levels, while some key markets still face difficulties. Negotiations on reconnecting flights to China are therefore being actively carried out.

Travel Kayak races on Da River - A tourism boost for Hoa Binh Kayak races along the Da River as well as walking races have been held in the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh to stimulate local tourism development.