Business Vietnam attracts over 13.4 billion USD in FDI in H1 Vietnam had attracted a total of 13.43 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) from the beginning of this year to June 20, down 4.3% year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Reference exchange rate up 17 VND on June 30 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,800 VND/USD on June 30, up 17 VND from the previous day.

Business 50% cut in automobile registration fees to be effective from July 1 Cars will enjoy a 50% cut in registration fees from July 1 after Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on Ju ne 28 signed a decree on registration fee reduction for domestically manufactured and assembled automobiles.

Videos M&A in Vietnamese real estate heat up The real estate market in Vietnam is witnessing a significant number of mergers and acquisitions as large corporations and investment funds quietly acquire real estate businesses and projects.