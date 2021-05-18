The election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 term is just around the corner. In District 5 in Ho Chi Minh City, the Hoa people (Vietnamese of Chinese origin), who account for nearly 45% of the district’s population, are eagerly looking forward to the country’s great festival, as are other ethnic minority groups.

The city’s Hoa community numbers around 500,000, primarily in Districts 5, 6, 8, 10, and 11. As election day draws closer, diverse means of promotion have been strengthened to help local people, especially ethnic minorities, understand the importance of the election and of voting.

In order to promote citizen’s right to vote, various means of promotion have been introduced. Promoting the role of influential people is one of many effective measures.



Election day is drawing near. Together with Kinh people, Hoa and Khmer voters and other ethnic minority groups living and working in Ho Chi Minh City are looking forward to the big festival. Voters are ready to participate in the election and select candidates who will represent the will and aspirations of the people./.

VNA