Politics NA Chairwoman meets Vietnamese community in Russia Vietnamese National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan left Kazan city in the Republic of Tatarstan for Moscow on December 9 (local time), continuing her official visit to Russia.

Politics Conclusion on wrongdoings at Vietnam Steel Corp.’s Party organization The Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission convened its 41st meeting in Hanoi from December 4-6, focusing on the wrongdoings at the Standing Board of Party Committee of the Vietnam Steel Corporation (VSC).

Politics PM lauds Defence Ministry’s performance in 2019 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 9 lauded the Defence Ministry’s performance through the year in giving strategic advice to the Party and State in military-related issues, as well as effectively dealing with different circumstances.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Russia comprehensive strategic partnership Vietnam-Russia relationship has been developing on the foundation of the two nations’ close friendship over the past 70 years.