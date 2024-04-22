HCM City’s public high schools cut back on admissions in 2024-2025 academic year
Ho Chi Minh City’s 113 public high schools have an enrolment quota of 71,000 for the 2024-2025 school year, 6,000 fewer than the previous year, according to the municipal Department of Education and Training.
Nearly 116,300 students will pass out of 9th grade this year, more than 5,000 higher than last year.
But 65 public high schools will reduce their enrolment quota, with Tran Phu, Vinh Loc B and Ho Thi Bi seeing steep cuts.
It means more than 45,000 students will have to go to private high schools, vocational education centres or centres for continuing education.
The three will offer a total of 50,000 seats.
There was a shortage of public schools, the department said.
The entrance exam for public high schools is scheduled to take place on June 6 and 7./.