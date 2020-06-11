Society Russia’s Victory Day observed in Hanoi The Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Hanoi together with the Russian Embassy in Vietnam and the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) held a tree planting programme and photo exhibition in the capital city on June 10.

Society ILO pledges to support Vietnam in promoting safe labour migration The International Labour Organisation (ILO) said on June 10 it welcomed Vietnam’s efforts to improve the legal system to ensure safer labour migration and more benefits for migrant workers.

Society Agricultural land use tax exemption extended to end of 2025 The 14th National Assembly (NA) adopted a resolution on extending a tax exemption on the use of agricultural land at the ongoing ninth session on June 10, with 94.41 percent of delegates voting in favour.

Society President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum to be closed for maintenance The President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and the Monument to War Heroes and Martyrs will be closed to the public from June 15 to August 14 for periodic maintenance this year.