Business Dong Nai plans more industrial parks The southern province of Dong Nai plans to add more industrial parks for the 2021-30 period, according to the Dong Nai Industrial Zones Authority (DIZA).

Business US forecasts bright outlook for trade with Vietnam Vietnam has become central to the US policy in the Asia-Pacific region as ties between the two countries have strengthened in recent years, Marie Damour, the US consul general in HCM City, said at a recent conference.

Business Ca Mau promotes key agricultural products The southernmost province of Ca Mau will promote its key agricultural products, especially collective brand names, to increase their value and competitiveness.

Business PM attends commercial launch of Vietjet’s new flights in Thailand Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony on November 2 in Bangkok to launch commercially flights connecting Bangkok and Chiang Rai with Udon Thani operated by the Thai subsidiary of Vietnam’s low-cost carrier Vietjet.