Head coach names 25-man squad for first match of World Cup qualifiers’ final round
Head coach Park Hang-seo of the national men’s football team on August 27 announced a 25-man squad of Vietnam for the match against Saudi Arabia in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers.
According to the Vietnam Football Federation, defenders Doan Van Hau and Bui Tien Dung, and midfielder Tran Minh Vuong will miss the game due to injuries.
Goalkeeper Nguyen Van Hoang, along with defenders Bui Hoang Viet Anh and Le Van Xuan, and midfielder Ly Cong Hoang Anh did not make their names into the list this time.
The Vietnamese squad will head for Saudi Arabia on August 27 evening.
Goalie Dang Van Lam will join the team in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh after departing from Japan, where he plays for Cerezo Osaka FC.
All members of the team tested for COVID-19 before departure as required by the Asian Football Confederation. Their activities will take place under the travel bubble model.
In Riyadh, the Korean coach and his players will have five days to prepare for the match and acclimate to the weather conditions.
The game will kick off at 1am on September 3 (Vietnam time).
Vietnam made history by advancing to the third and final round of the World Cup qualifiers for the first time. In the final round, they will play in Group B along with Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China and Oman./.