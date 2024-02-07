Health Vietnam celebrates first successful delivery after foetal heart surgery In a historic medical breakthrough, Vietnam witnessed the first successful delivery of a baby over three weeks after having undergone foetal heart surgery.

Health Health official warns of risk of COVID-19 spread during Tet The surge in travel demand during Tet (Lunar New Year) is a favourable condition for diseases to spread, including COVID-19, a health official of Ho Chi Minh City has said.

Health Two hemodialysis machines donated to Vietnam-Cuba friendship hospital The Poor Patient Sponsor Association of Quang Binh province on January 24 held a ceremony to transfer two hemodialysis machines to the Vietnam-Cuba friendship hospital in Dong Hoi city, the central province of Quang Binh.

Health SARS-CoV-2’s sub-variant JN.1 discovered in HCM City SARS-CoV-2’s sub-variant JN.1, a variant of concern, has been found in COVID-19 patients hospitalised in Ho Chi Minh City in December 2023, according to Deputy Director of the city Centre for Disease Control (HCDC) Le Hong Nga.