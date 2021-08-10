Society Deputy PM: southern localities expand coronavirus-free zones Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has said 19 southern localities under social distancing order are expanding areas free from coronavirus (green zones), narrowing and fencing virus-hit areas (red zones) to return to normal at the earliest.

Health HCM City adjusts COVID-19 combat strategy, prioritising treatment Ho Chi Minh City’s health sector is implementing a strategy of shifting from focusing on screening testing to treatment, with a hope to reduce the rate of COVID-19 patients in critical conditions and the number of fatalities.