Health Minister asks for readiness for vaccination as vaccines come in droves
Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long has asked for close collaboration between the medical sector and the army as vaccines will come in great quantity and need to be preserved in strict conditions in the near future.
Over 1 million COVID-19 doses are administered in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
During a nationwide meeting of the Steering Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination on August 10, Deputy Defence Minister Vu Hai San said the Defence Minsitry directed military zones, army corps and military medical staff to partner with local authorities on the work. The army pooled forces and held adequate training for the effort.
As of August 10, up to 18.122 million vaccine doses from different resources arrived in Vietnam, with priority given to front-line staff and pandemic-hit areas. Over 10.5 million doses have been administered.
The Health Ministry issued a document on scheduled allocation of vaccines for localities between now and year’s end to ensure vaccination progress.
Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung said more than 2.4 million people downloaded the electronic health record app.
Minister Long suggested the Ministry of Information and Communications soon launch a campaign to call on residents to download the app, fill in health declarations, register for vaccination, as well as issue vaccination certificates via software.
All 63 cities and provinces have so far updated data on the software./.
