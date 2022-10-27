Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan explained several points related to the implementation of health insurance policy designed for residents in ethnic minority and mountainous areas, at the National Assembly on October 27, during the NA's ongoing fourth session in Hanoi.



The minister admitted that the Law on Health Insurance and Decree 146 contain inconsistent regulations, resulting in problems in paying health insurance benefits.



As a result, many hospitals are owed by health insurance due to obstacles in payment, which posed great difficulties for them. The Government has assigned the Health Ministry to work with Vietnam Social Insurance and other relevant ministries, agencies to amend Decree 146.



Lan said the Health Ministry had worked with ministries and agencies to amend the Decree which has been submitted to the Ministry of Justice for evaluation before it is presented to the Government for consideration.



With the revised decree, difficulties in the implementation of health insurance policy are expected to be tackled, she said.



According to the minister, the Health Ministry had earlier drafted and submitted a resolution to the Government on ensuring medicines, medical equipment and payment of medical examination and treatment using health insurance to tackle difficulties in payment in 2021.



The ministry will coordinate with the Vietnam Social Insurance to come up with solutions to improving the management of medical examination and treatment costs, so as to limit the profiteering of health insurance fund, she said.



About health insurance for students, she said it will be considered when the Law on Health Insurance is revised, slated for 2023.



As regards measures to ensure medical human resources, Lan said the ministry has submitted to the Government revisions to Decree 56 on allowances for medical workers at grassroots level and preventive medicine departments.



The Health Ministry will present further explanations on policies to improve the number and quality of medical staff at the coming Q&A session./.