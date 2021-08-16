Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long at the COVID-19 treatment hospital No.13 (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A working delegation led by Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long inspected the reception and treatment of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) established by the Health Ministry in Ho Chi Minh City on August 16.



Visiting Vietnam-Germany Friendship Hospital’s ICU based at the COVID-19 treatment hospital No.13 and Bach Mai Hospital’s unit at the COVID-19 treatment hospital No.16, Long asked them to actively treat patients in serious and critical conditions.



The same day, the minister also inspected the construction of an ICU run by Hue Central Hospital at the COVID-19 treatment hospital No.14.



He also requested immediately deploying equipment and human resources to the unit.



HCM City is now the largest coronavirus hotspot in the country with nearly 150,000 infections as of August 15./.