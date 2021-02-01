Health Ministry approves use of AstraZenenca COVID-19 vaccine
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is manufactured by Catalent Anagni S.R.L from Italy, CP Pharmaceuticals Limited from the UK, and IDT Biologika GmbH from Germany. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Minister of Health Truong Quoc Cuong on February 1 signed a decision approving the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to the urgent need for prevention and control of the pandemic.
AstraZeneca Vietnam Co. Ltd. requested approval of the vaccine. The conditions for approval are in an appendix to the decision.
The Drug Administration under the Ministry of Health has been tasked with issuing an import licence for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, while the Agency of Science, Technology, and Training was requested to make clinical assessments of the vaccine’s safety and immunogenicity.
Meanwhile, the General Department of Preventive Medicine is responsible for making vaccination plans, providing vaccination guidance and supervising the task, as well as post-vaccination monitoring, along with summarising data on vaccinations.
The National Institute for the Control of Vaccines and Biologicals has been assigned to check the vaccine prior to use./.