Health Vietnam confirms 14 new COVID-19 cases on January 31 morning Vietnam reported 14 new COVID-19 community cases over the past 12 hours to 6:00 on January 31, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam sees 28 new COVID-19 cases in 12 hours Vietnam recorded 28 new COVID-19 cases in the 12 hours as of 6pm on January 30, including one imported case and 27 locally infected ones linked with the hotbed in northern Hai Duong province.

Health Five suspected cases of COVID-19 recorded in Gia Lai province The Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has recorded five people testing positive once for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, all of them linked with the localities that have reported confirmed cases over the past few days.