Health Health Ministry warns of risks of COVID-19 outbreaks The Ministry of Health (MoH) has warned of the potential risk of COVID-19 outbreaks due to the emergence of new variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Health HCM City ready to respond to COVID-19 pandemic during Tet Ho Chi Minh City's health sector is ready to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic during the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holidays and festival season 2023.

Health Hanoi develops human resources for health sector Hanoi aims to have doctors at all healthcare stations by 2025, according to a human resources development plan for the 2022-2025 period issued by the municipal People’s Committee.