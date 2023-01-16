Health ministry asked to closely monitor domestic, int’l pandemic situation
A health worker administers a shot of COVID-19 vaccine to a girl . (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Prime Minister has asked the Ministry of Health to continue keeping a close eye on the domestic and international pandemic situation in to strengthen the pandemic prevention and control measures during trade and tourism activities in the festive festival in the first months of 2023 and continue to promote the socio-economic development.
The ministry was asked to give timely guidelines and coordination with ministries, sectors and localities in the pandemic fight, while working with localities to direct the implementation of measures to prevent COVID-19 and seasonal diseases, promptly stamping out outbreaks, and promoting COVID-19 vaccination activities.
Vietnam's COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,526,167 with 27 new cases recorded on January 16, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 12 patients given the all-clear on the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,612,117.
Meanwhile, there are three patients needing breathing support.
The death toll from the disease was still kept at 43,186.
More than 265.90 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Vietnam so far./.