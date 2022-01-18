Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health (MoH) has asked localities not to organise firework display during the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday to ensure the effectiveness of COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control.



Under a document sent to the Government Office, the ministry said if firework display is conducted, it is necessary to observe the MoH’s 5K message – khau trang (face masks), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distancing), khong tu tap (no gatherings), and khai bao y te (health declarations); and to ensure no crowds at the venues.



According to the MoH, new community infection cases of COVID-19 are still recorded in many localities, especially those with a high population density and frequency of trade and traveling. In addition, the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly with complicated and unpredictable developments in many countries around the world and in the region.



The traveling of people during Vietnam's most important festival, which will come later this month and early February, must follow COVID-19 prevention. Localities should take appropriate measures based on the pandemic situation in line with the Government’s Resolution 128 which provides guidelines on safe adaptation, flexibility and effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the MoH’s professional guidance.



Localities are entitled to suspend unnecessary large gatherings, outdoor activities and festivals and maintain production in a safe manner.



More than 11,000 COVID-19 infection cases and 200 deaths are recorded in Vietnam a day on average.

Vietnam has logged 2,045,290 infections, ranking 28th out of the 224 countries and territories since the beginning of the pandemic.



The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Vietnam so far stands at 35,788, accounting for 1.7 percent of the total number of infections. The country has recorded 68 cases infected with the Omicron variant so far, all imported and put into quarantine upon arrival./.