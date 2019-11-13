Health ministry inaugurates public services portal
The Ministry of Health (MoH) on November 13 launched its public services portal, offering better public access to online administrative procedures.
At the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health (MoH) on November 13 launched its public services portal, offering better public access to online administrative procedures.
The portal provides information about the pace of processing administrative procedures through an integrated information system of the ministry, Minister Nguyen Thi Kim Tien said at the inauguration ceremony.
Residents and businesses can file their documents online, follow the process of handling the documents and supervise the quality of public services by sending their feedback on the work, she said, adding that the portal will help upgrade and streamline administrative procedures, while saving management cost thanks to the single-window mechanism.
Over the past five years, the ministry has put into place over 60 online public services at different levels, focusing on food safety, pharmaceutical products and cosmetics, medical equipment, science-technology, health care and medical environment, with nearly 400 dossiers submitted each day.
However, due to the lack of an integrated information system, residents and businesses still had to create several accounts to access different websites for public services.
Given this, the portal was formed under the coordination of the health ministry and relevant agencies of the Ministry of Information and Communication and the Government Office, according to Tien.
The MoH is one of the three ministries pioneering in connecting their public services portals with the national public service portal and those of other ministries and agencies. Its portal has also been connected with that of the northern province of Bac Ninh on a trial basis./.