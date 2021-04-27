Health Five COVID-19 cases recorded on April 27 Vietnam recorded five cases of COVID-19 during the past 12 hours to 6pm April 27, raising the national total to 2,857, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Vietnam completes second stage of homegrown Nano Covax trials Results from the second stage of human trials of Nano Covax show the homegrown COVID-19 vaccine is safe, according to the research team.

Health Party senior official instructs stepping up COVID-19 prevention measures The permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on April 27 asked the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, and Party Committees of provinces, centrally-run cities, central agencies and mass organisations to further intensify COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Health Kien Giang readies medical infrastructure in face of COVID-19 risk The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is working to establish a temporary hospital for COVID-19 treatment in its border city of Ha Tien amid complex developments of the coronavirus in neighbouring Cambodia and illegal border crossings.