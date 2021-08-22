AstraZeneca vaccines at a preservation area (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Vietnam Vaccine JSC (VNVC) handed over 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to the Health Ministry in Ho Chi Minh City on August 22.

It was the ninth batch under the VNVC’s order of 30 million doses with AstraZeneca in November 2020.

Supply Director of the VNVC Vu Thi Thu Ha said the batch arrived in Vietnam on August 19 morning and was handed over to the ministry after three days of completing quality inspection procedures.

The delivery took place before Ho Chi Minh City tightens social distancing measures from 0am on August 23.

Since July 9, over 6.2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine have been sent to Vietnam via the VNVC, bringing the total to about 7 million doses.

The VNVC pledged to cover all costs estimated at hundreds of billions VND during the vaccine purchase, transportation, preservation and hand-over.

It also promised to deliver the remaining to the Health Ministry on schedule./.