Hanoi (VNA) – The Health Ministry received donated medical supplies for the COVID-19 fight at a ceremony in Hanoi on September 1.



The UNDP in Vietnam gave 15 Ohmni robots which have the main function of remote communication, remote diagnoses and treatment. This is the UNDP’s second delivery of the robots, intended to protect medical workers in highly infectious context.



Grab Vietnam presented 50,000 N95 face masks. In February this year, the company, along with the Health Ministry, delivered 100,000 medical masks to 33 medical stations in seven northern border provinces.



Meanwhile, Wipro Consumer Care Vietnam donated 5,000 N95 medical masks and Thien Binh Investment Company 2,000 set of protective gear.

The donations were part of public response to a communication campaign initiated and implemented by the Health Ministry in collaboration with the UNDP with the theme Niem Tin Chien Thang (Confidence of Victory).

The campaign, lasting from August 6 to September 30, aims to promote all of society to participate in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic./.