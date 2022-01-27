The Ministry of Health said nearly 100 percent of people aged above 18 in cities and provinces have been given the first shot of COVID-19 vaccines, 95.6 percent the second shot, and 18.6 percent the third shot.

The rate of children aged 12-17 being given the first and second shots reached 94 percent and 82 percent, respectively.



They were required to offer instructions about 5K regulations and health declarations to entrants before entry and after their arrival in residences, enhance inspection and testing during their quarantine.



Those wishing to enter Vietnam must test negative to SARS-CoV-2 72 hours before their arrival, except children aged under 2, and install PC-Covid app for health declarations./.

