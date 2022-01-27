Health Ministry urges favourable conditions for entrants on Tet
The Ministry of Health on January 26 sent a document to the ministries of foreign affairs, national defence, public security and transport, and people’s committees of centrally-run cities and provinces on creating favourable conditions for entrants to Vietnam on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
The Ministry of Health said nearly 100 percent of people aged above 18 in cities and provinces have been given the first shot of COVID-19 vaccines, 95.6 percent the second shot, and 18.6 percent the third shot.
The rate of children aged 12-17 being given the first and second shots reached 94 percent and 82 percent, respectively.
They were required to offer instructions about 5K regulations and health declarations to entrants before entry and after their arrival in residences, enhance inspection and testing during their quarantine.
Those wishing to enter Vietnam must test negative to SARS-CoV-2 72 hours before their arrival, except children aged under 2, and install PC-Covid app for health declarations./.