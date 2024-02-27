Healthcare sector innovating for the people’s benefit
The surgical team at Military Hospital 103 successfully performs its first lung transplant from a living donor on February 21, 2017. (Photo: VNA)
In 2021, Vietnam successfully runs a COVID-19 vaccination campaign on a nationwide scale, and ranks among the top six countries with the highest vaccine coverage in the world. (Photo: VNA)
The Biochemical and Haematological Testing Department at the Song Thuong Bac Giang General Hospital is equipped with modern facilities, enhancing the quality of healthcare services. (Photo: VNA)
Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City successfully applies two endoscopic techniques during a kidney stone removal surgery for a 58-year-old female patient from Vinh Long province in May 2023. (Photo: VNA)
Doctors and healthcare staff at the Paediatric Emergency and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in the Central Highlands General Hospital, tirelessly provide care and treatment to newborns in February 2024. (Photo: VNA)