Healthcare sector innovating for the people’s benefit

During 69 years of formation and development (February 27, 1955 - 2024), Vietnam’s healthcare sector has undergone comprehensive and robust development. The population has been provided with access to enjoy quality healthcare services, live in safe communities, and thrive physically and mentally.
  • The surgical team at Military Hospital 103 successfully performs its first lung transplant from a living donor on February 21, 2017. (Photo: VNA)

  • In 2021, Vietnam successfully runs a COVID-19 vaccination campaign on a nationwide scale, and ranks among the top six countries with the highest vaccine coverage in the world. (Photo: VNA)

  • The Biochemical and Haematological Testing Department at the Song Thuong Bac Giang General Hospital is equipped with modern facilities, enhancing the quality of healthcare services. (Photo: VNA)

  • Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City successfully applies two endoscopic techniques during a kidney stone removal surgery for a 58-year-old female patient from Vinh Long province in May 2023. (Photo: VNA)

  • Doctors and healthcare staff at the Paediatric Emergency and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in the Central Highlands General Hospital, tirelessly provide care and treatment to newborns in February 2024. (Photo: VNA)

