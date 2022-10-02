Society Eight Chinese vessel crewmen airlifted to mainland hospital A helicopter from the Vietnam Helicopter Corporation on October 2 took eight crewmen aboard China’s Wu Zhou 8 ship from Con Dao island district to Vung Tau hospital in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau for further treatment, as suggested by the Chinese Embassy.

Society Investigations on corruption cases to expand: official Chief of the Ministry of Public Security’s Office, Lieut. Gen. To An Xo provided more information about the progress of investigations on curruption cases, during the Government’s regular press conference in Hanoi on October 1.

Society President attends ceremony for Action Month for Elderly President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony in the northern province of Hung Yen on October 1 in response to the Action Month for the Vietnamese Elderly, on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons.