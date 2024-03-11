Students of the Hy Vong (Hope) High School in Hanoi join in activities of the "Hello Dream Day" charity event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – With a desire to bring more humanitarian values to the community, the “Hello Dream Day” charity event, which is a joint collaboration between Park Hang Seo International Football Academy and Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding, has come to disabled students of Hy Vong (Hope) High School in the capital city of Hanoi.

The event saw the participation of coaches Jong Song-chon and Shin Jong-yong. Jong has years of experience working in high-level football and currently he is an instructor of the Korean Football Association. He holds an AFC Pro Certificate, the highest level of football coaching in Asia and in the world. Meanwhile, Shin holds an AFC Certificate. With many years living and working in Vietnam, both coaches consider charity events with children as a natural part of their life.



Started in October 2023, “Hello Dream Day” is a chain of events which witness the academy visiting schools, teaching football for free and giving presents to children with Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding being the main sponsor.

Founded in 1994 with support of the Swiss Red Cross (SRC), the Hanoi Red Cross Association, the Hope High School is currently teaching 59 hearing-impaired and dumb students. The charity event was expected to ignite the sporting passion within the students and bring them positive energy.

Children at the event receive gifts from the organisers. (Photo: VNA)

After years of success with Vietnamese football filled with prestigious medals and awards, there is one thing coach Park Hang-seo carries with him all along: The love of Vietnamese fans. Coach Park has been wondering how he can return such tremendous love from the fans. Therefore, based on years of experience in professional football, Park and his partners have established the Park Hang Seo International Football Academy.

Park has emphasised that the purpose of the Park Hang Seo International Football Academy is not only to develop football talents for Vietnam, but also to spread the positive energy and meaningful values to the community. With his motto of not leaving anyone behind, Park and his partners always hope to bring laughter to children with difficulties through football. The sport activities are held with the aim of nurturing willpower and resilience, the same value given to the professional players from Park.

Students of the Hy Vong High School at "Hello Dream Day" charity programme (Photo: VNA)

On the occasion, the Park Hang Seo International Football Academy and Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding gave 50 gifts to children with difficulties. Besides, other partners of the Park Hang Seo International Football Academy such as DongLuc Sport Group and Hong Ha Stationary also brought meaningful presents such as shirts and learning aids to the kids./.