Business Vietnam exports shrimp to 100 countries, territories: Authority Vietnam is exporting shrimp to about 100 countries and territories across the world, according to the General Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Low bank rates fail to stimulate strong capital influx into stock market Despite deposit interest rates at banks have reached historically low levels, it is premature to anticipate a significant influx of capital from banks into the securities market at this time.

Business FDI flows into Vietnam go up 14.8% in 11 months Nearly 28.85 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) was registered as of November 20, rising 14.8% year on year, reported the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Firms advised to adapt to EU green requirements Vietnamese firms need to focus on transformation to adapt to the EU’s green and sustainable development requirements, leveraging trade-investment potential between the sides, advised experts at a Vietnam-EU business forum in Ho Chi Minh City on November 27.