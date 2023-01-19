Business Ba Ria- Vung Tau aims for per capita GRDP of 8,200 USD in 2023 The sea tourism capital of Vietnam’s southern region, Ba Ria- Vung Tau province has set a target of a per capita Gross Domestic Product (GRDP) of about 8,231 USD (excluding crude oil and gas) this year, and increase of 620 USD compared to that 2022.

Videos Vietnam may earn 18 billion USD from wood exports this year The export turnover of wood and wood products is expected to set a record high of 18 billion USD in 2023, with wood pellets and woodchips forecast to enter the one-billion USD club.

Business WorldSteel Group opens second office building in Long An On the afternoon of January 14, 2023, the inauguration ceremony of the second office building in Long An of WorldSteel Group took place very solemnly, marking a strong turning point in the development journey of World Steel.