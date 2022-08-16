At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The High-Level Forum on One Health Partnership for Zoonoses (OHP) Framework for the 2021-2025 period took place in Hanoi on August 16.



The event was co-hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).



Speaking at the event, MARD Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien said the Vietnamese Government, ministries, agencies and partners are paying attention to minimising the possible emergence and spread of pathogens in human-animal-ecosystem interaction, strengthening the management of food safety, overseeing and preventing antibiotic resistance, recovering and controlling emerging and re-emerging epidemic risks, and controlling environmental factors that potentially affect the health of humans, animals and plants.



He added that as an important bridge connecting the MARD, the MOH, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) with sponsors and development partners, the OHP has made constant efforts to promote inter-sectoral cooperation at high levels and pooled the support of the global community to help Vietnam join the OHP’s initiatives in the region and the world, thus enhancing the national capacity to fight newly emerging infectious diseases.



Reports at the event have reiterated commitments of stakeholders to strengthening cooperation in fighting animal-to-human diseases, and the role of the MARD in the OHP Framework.



They also highlighted the role of the OHP Office in coordinating partners and stakeholders to recommend solutions to arising problems.



Tien asked sponsors and organisations to continue offering technical and financial support to improve Vietnam’s capacity of preventing, discovering and coping with epidemics, thus minimising the impacts of zoonotic diseases.



Vietnam’s One Health Strategic Plan for 2021-2025 under the technical support of the European Union was approved by the MARD, MOH and MONRE in March 2022. Since it was signed, 50 projects have been launched or are pending approval./.