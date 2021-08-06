Runner Quach Thi Lan (Photo: VNA)

This is the first time ever that a Vietnamese runner has made it through the qualification of an Olympics' official competition.With this achievement, Lan affirmed her No.1 position in the continent and was the only Asian representative at the semi-finals. Her own record is 55.30.Weightlifter Thach Kim Tuan’s performance at the men’s 61kg ended in disappointment.He would have won a bronze medal if he could maintain a total lift of 295kg like he did at his previous tournaments.Gold medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympic and Olympic Games record holder of the men’s 10m air pistol Hoang Xuan Vinh could not advance to the final at the Tokyo Olympics.He only earned 573 points at the qualification, much lower than his results during practice. This Olympic appearance may be his last one./.