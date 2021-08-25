High-tech among main priorities of Russia-ASEAN cooperation: Russian senator
Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia Konstantin Kosachev has delivered a video speech at the first plenary session of the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), affirming that the development of cooperation in high-tech and innovative sectors is one of the main priorities of the Russia-ASEAN dialogue.
Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia Konstantin Kosachev (Source: iacis.ru)Moscow (VNA) - Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia Konstantin Kosachev has delivered a video speech at the first plenary session of the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), affirming that the development of cooperation in high-tech and innovative sectors is one of the main priorities of the Russia-ASEAN dialogue.
The senator noted that the development of relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a priority when it comes to Russia’s foreign policy in the region.
“The year 2021 is marked by a double anniversary – the 30th anniversary of Russia-ASEAN relations and the 25th anniversary of the full-scale Russia-ASEAN dialogue. Our foreign ministers held a meeting in July on this occasion and outlined a list of tasks that we have to deal with, as well as at the highest level, including the adoption of a comprehensive action plan to enhance cooperation in 2021–2025,” he stated.
Regarding cooperation in COVID-19 control, Konstantin Kosachev said that Russia is providing ASEAN with the necessary advisory and practical assistance, while sending epidemiologists, test systems and medicine to the region. Steps are being made to launch the licensed production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Southeast Asia, he added.
Konstantin Kosachev emphasised Russia’s readiness to share experience in digital transformation, ASEAN’s priority area, including the experience of introducing digital solutions tested in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), including the Travel Without COVID-19 mobile app and the Work Without Borders integrated search system.
According to the senator, Russia aims to establish a dialogue platform with the ASEAN ten member states on digitalisation of the urban economy as part of the ASEAN Smart Cities Network. A range of joint projects to facilitate electronic commerce, the creation of a network for female entrepreneurs, the introduction of innovations in the field of agriculture and the digitalisation of small and medium-sized businesses will become Russia’s real contribution to the ASEAN Digital Community.
On the occasion, the Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia invited ASEAN representatives to take part in the Third Eurasian Women’s Forum and the World Conference on Intercultural and Interfaith Dialogue. The World Conference will take place between May 16 and 18, 2022 in St Petersburg.
The 42nd AIPA General Assembly is taking place virtually from August 23-25 under the chair of Brunei./.