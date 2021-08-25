ASEAN AIPA-42: Vietnam steps up digital application in all areas Vietnam has suggested regional countries step up digital application and transformation in all areas, thus creating a double effect on the economy.

ASEAN AIPA committee talks enhancement of enterprises’ capacity, economic integration The Committee on Economic Matters of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) convened a meeting on August 24 to discuss draft resolutions to be submitted to the second plenum of the virtual 42nd AIPA General Assembly.

World Laos sees hikes in community COVID-19 infections The Lao Ministry of Health reported in the past 24 hours, the country recorded 336 new cases, including 189 imported cases that were quarantined upon arrival.

World Philippines approves emergency use of Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine Philippine authorities announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine, making it the first country in Southeast Asia to approve this single-dose vaccine.