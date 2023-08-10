Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs the 7th meeting of the State steering committee for national key transport projects on August 10. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 10 asked ministries, agencies, and localities to prepare plans to exploit the new development space created by major highways and roads when he chaired a meeting of the State steering committee for national key transport projects.

Speaking at the meeting, Chinh who is also head of the committee, said that in the coming time, the key task for ministries, agencies, and localities is to continue taking drastic measures to solve difficulties and problems so as to speed up the pace of the key projects.

He asked localities to establish working groups to oversee and push the process of the projects.

The Government leader assigned the Ministry of Finance, in coordination with the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Ministry of Transport, to prioritise the adequate and timely allocation of capital for projects. They were also asked to design policies to better attract private investors to the projects under the form of public-private partnership (PPP).

Localities were required to promptly complete site clearance work following the approved timelines, focusing on the construction of resettlement areas and stabilisation of life for relocated people.

In particular, localities must seriously carry out procedures for mining construction materials for the North-South expressway project in the 2021-2025 period.

PM Chinh also assigned the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises to direct the Airports Corporation of Vietnam to complete the selection of contractors for the passenger terminal package of the Long Thanh International Airport project and the bidding package on construction and equipment installation of passenger terminal T3 Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment was asked to review investment procedures and inadequacies in PPP project implementation, proactively remove obstacles and speed up the appraisal of expressway projects submitted by localities including the Ho Chi Minh City-Moc Bai, Nam Dinh-Thai Binh and Gia Nghia-Chon Thanh./.



