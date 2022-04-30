Ho Chi Minh Campaign: A shining landmark in the nation’s history
The general offensive in the spring of 1975, with the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign as its pinnacle, ended successfully, leading to the ultimate victory of the resistance war against the US aggressors and the country's reunification.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
Infographic(Interactive) Vietnam’s HDI sees improvements in 2016 – 2020
Vietnam’s Human Development Index (HDI) advanced to 0.706 in 2020 from 0.682 in 2016, enabling the country to join the High Human Development group, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
See more
InfographicAction program on economic restructuring for 2021-2025
The resolution sets the target of revamping the growth model and improving productivity, quality, competitiveness, self-reliance, adaptation and resilience of the national economy.
InfographicIndia-Vietnam Relations: Strong and Getting Stronger
Vietnam and India established their diplomatic relations in 1972 and upgraded the ties to comprehensive strategic partnership in September 2016. They are working to implement an action programme materialising the partnership for 2021-2023. They always support each other and regularly exchange delegation across all levels, particularly high-level ones.
InfographicVietnam, Singapore strengthen cooperation across the board
Singapore-Vietnam ties have grown from strength to strength since the two countries established their diplomatic relations in 1973.
InfographicHonourable traditions of Communist Party of Vietnam
While leading Vietnam’s revolution, the Communist Party of Vietnam has upheld several honourable traditions.
InfographicUnity is the Party's strength
Building and preserving unity in the Party are always considered by President Ho Chi Minh to be the foremost important mission. Solidarity and unity are not only a matter of life and death for each party organisation at all levels, but also the life of the entire Party. It is vital to the Vietnamese revolution.