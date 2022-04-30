Politics Infographic Action program on economic restructuring for 2021-2025 The resolution sets the target of revamping the growth model and improving productivity, quality, competitiveness, self-reliance, adaptation and resilience of the national economy.

Politics Infographic India-Vietnam Relations: Strong and Getting Stronger Vietnam and India established their diplomatic relations in 1972 and upgraded the ties to comprehensive strategic partnership in September 2016. They are working to implement an action programme materialising the partnership for 2021-2023. They always support each other and regularly exchange delegation across all levels, particularly high-level ones.