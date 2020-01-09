Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan praised new French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery for his insight into Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City, during a reception on January 8.



Expressing his delight at the development of Vietnam – France ties, especially since the upgrade of bilateral relations into a strategic partnership in 2013, Nhan said ties between Ho Chi Minh City and France have been growing.



France has invested in 262 projects worth 256 million USD, ranking 16th out of the 108 countries and territories investing in Ho Chi Minh City. Two-way trade between the city and France surpassed 884 million USD last year.



Ho Chi Minh City and Lyon city of France have signed a cooperation agreement for the 2018 – 2020 period, launched a lighting project at the Ho Chi Minh City Fine Arts Museum, and are preparing for another at the State Treasury in Ho Chi Minh City, he said, describing France’s Space project as a symbol of bilateral strategic partnership.



Congratulating Vietnam on assuming the role of a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and the ASEAN Chair, Warnery said France is always willing to help Vietnam fulfill its mission.



France will continue pushing for an early ratification by the European Parliament of the Vietnam – European Union Free Trade Agreement and the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, he said, adding that his country also wants to step up cooperation with Ho Chi Minh City in the fields of economy, trade, education and culture in the near future./.





