A mobile COVID-19 testing vehicle. (Photo: VNA)

HMC City (VNA) – Representatives of Saigon Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SCB) and Van Thinh Phat Group on August 20 presented 10 mobile COVID-19 testing vehicles to the health sector of Ho Chi Minh City.



The vehicles were handed over to the city’s Pasteur Institute to conduct mobile testing in the locality.



The introduction of mobile testing vehicles is expected to enhance the testing capacity in the city. Each vehicle is anticipated to analyse 2,000-3,000 samples per day.



Speaking at the handover ceremony, Truong Khanh Hoang, Acting General Director of SCB said: “Facing the increasingly complicated COVID-19 situation and responding to the call of the city People's Committee, we understand that joining hands with the city and the Government is the most meaningful and practical action today.”



He said that they wish to contribute a small part to the pandemic prevention and control work with the target of controlling the pandemic as soon as possible so that people's lives can return to normal soon.



Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son said having more mobile testing vehicles will speed up the city's testing progress.



“In the past time, businesses have had many charity activities, purchasing equipment and medicines to donate to the health sector in general and the health sector in HCM City in particular, the Ministry of Health thanks the valuable contributions of businesses,” he said.



In addition to 10 mobile COVID-19 testing vehicles to the city’s health sector, SCB and Van Thinh Phat Group are scheduled to present an additional 10 vehicles to Hanoi's health sector on August 30 . The total value of 20 vehicles is about 200 billion VND (8.7 million USD)./.