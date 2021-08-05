Health worker administrates COVID-19 vaccine in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City have carried out practical activities to provide timely support for needy people affected by COVID-19 as well as frontline forces in the fight against the pandemic.



The city's VFF Committee on August 4 announced the presentation of more than 250,000 gift packages, each worth 500,000 VND including necessities such as rice, cooking oil, fish sauce, to needy families in need, households in difficult circumstances. The funding for the implementation of the programme comes from the city's allocations to localities and other sources such as donations of businesses, organisations and individuals.



The VFF committees of Thu Duc city and districts are asked to review and make a list of poor families and households in difficult circumstances in need of urgent support so as to send the lists to the city VFF Committee before August 6.



Earlier, the city's VFF committee delivered 5,400 gift packages to households via the VFF chapters in Thu Duc city and districts in the city.



Besides, the municipal People's Committee has directed the urgent implementation of a support policy for frontline forces in the COVID-19 fight.



Accordingly, for frontline medical workers, those perform direct work will receive 10 million VND per person while those who perform indirect work will receive 4.5 million VND per person.



Each person in the community COVID-19 prevention and control team is provided with 2 million VND. Volunteers mobilised by the municipal Department of Health including medical staff, lecturers, private healthcare workers, retired medical staff, religious volunteers, and volunteer drivers will get 3 million VND per person, while each medical student will receive 1.5 million VND.



Each medical worker and lecturer sent by the Ministry of Health and provinces to HCM City will be assisted 3 million VND, and students will get 1.5 million VND./.